The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki, who went 2-for-3 last time out, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Steven Matz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks while hitting .263.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.

In 65.8% of his 76 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (9.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.3% of his games this year, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 41 .235 AVG .288 .336 OBP .351 .326 SLG .477 8 XBH 15 2 HR 6 14 RBI 17 34/18 K/BB 49/17 1 SB 1

