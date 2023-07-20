Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki, who went 2-for-3 last time out, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks while hitting .263.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.
- In 65.8% of his 76 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (9.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.3% of his games this year, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|41
|.235
|AVG
|.288
|.336
|OBP
|.351
|.326
|SLG
|.477
|8
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|17
|34/18
|K/BB
|49/17
|1
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 93 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.