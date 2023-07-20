The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is hitting .300 with 10 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks.

Greene has picked up a hit in 44 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 60), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this season (28.3%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.0%) he had more than one.

In 48.3% of his games this season (29 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 33 .355 AVG .252 .415 OBP .328 .523 SLG .382 10 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 11 32/11 K/BB 39/13 3 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings