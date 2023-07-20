On Thursday, Patrick Wisdom (.652 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is batting .200 with seven doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 26 walks.

In 44.6% of his 65 games this season, Wisdom has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 21.5% of his games in 2023 (14 of 65), and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (41.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 35 .176 AVG .219 .290 OBP .294 .516 SLG .474 11 XBH 14 10 HR 7 19 RBI 16 34/15 K/BB 53/11 1 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings