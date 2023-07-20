Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Patrick Wisdom (.652 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is batting .200 with seven doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 26 walks.
- In 44.6% of his 65 games this season, Wisdom has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.5% of his games in 2023 (14 of 65), and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (41.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|35
|.176
|AVG
|.219
|.290
|OBP
|.294
|.516
|SLG
|.474
|11
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|16
|34/15
|K/BB
|53/11
|1
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 93 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
