On Thursday, Nico Hoerner (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 122nd in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 74.7% of his games this year (65 of 87), with more than one hit 29 times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 87), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.6% of his games this season, Hoerner has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season (37 of 87), with two or more runs 10 times (11.5%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .299 AVG .247 .347 OBP .297 .423 SLG .341 13 XBH 12 5 HR 1 34 RBI 20 25/11 K/BB 28/11 12 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings