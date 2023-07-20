Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on July 20 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .271.
  • Vierling has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 73 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.7% of them.
  • In 8.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vierling has driven in a run in 16 games this season (21.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 22 games this year (30.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 39
.231 AVG .299
.325 OBP .344
.333 SLG .456
7 XBH 11
2 HR 5
12 RBI 14
18/14 K/BB 34/9
3 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.20 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Greinke (1-9) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.05 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.