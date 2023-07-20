Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .223 with 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 16 walks.
- Burger has gotten at least one hit in 51.3% of his games this year (40 of 78), with multiple hits 16 times (20.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20 games this year (25.6%), leaving the park in 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has driven home a run in 25 games this season (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 33 of 78 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.262
|AVG
|.185
|.317
|OBP
|.241
|.631
|SLG
|.431
|21
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|16
|41/9
|K/BB
|50/7
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 34-year-old left-hander last appeared Friday, Oct. 7 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went 5 1/3 scoreless innings.
- He ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 33rd in WHIP (1.213), and 35th in K/9 (7.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
