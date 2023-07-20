Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on July 20 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 81 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 116th in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 55 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (7.5%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.9% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.230
|AVG
|.261
|.354
|OBP
|.392
|.364
|SLG
|.412
|13
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|16
|53/31
|K/BB
|47/35
|4
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 93 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Matz (0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
