Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.091 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .202 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has picked up a hit in 33 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (4.3%, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 18.6% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.241
|AVG
|.167
|.278
|OBP
|.219
|.361
|SLG
|.217
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|5
|34/6
|K/BB
|32/8
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.20).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Royals will send Greinke (1-9) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 1-9 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
