The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.091 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .202 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has picked up a hit in 33 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (4.3%, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 18.6% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .241 AVG .167 .278 OBP .219 .361 SLG .217 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 5 34/6 K/BB 32/8 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings