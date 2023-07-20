The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.355 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has seven doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .207.

In 33 of 65 games this season (50.8%) Andrus has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.4%).

He has hit a home run in two of 65 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Andrus has driven home a run in 10 games this season (15.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 21.5% of his games this season (14 of 65), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .265 AVG .153 .342 OBP .240 .333 SLG .207 5 XBH 4 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 21/11 K/BB 20/10 4 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings