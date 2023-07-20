How to Watch the Cubs vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 20
Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 18th in MLB action with 106 total home runs.
- Chicago is 18th in MLB, slugging .403.
- The Cubs are 14th in the majors with a .251 batting average.
- Chicago has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (458 total runs).
- The Cubs are eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 24th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Chicago has a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.269).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Marcus Stroman (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 21st start of the season. He has a 2.88 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Stroman enters the game with 15 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Stroman will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).
- In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|James Paxton
|7/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Kutter Crawford
|7/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/18/2023
|Nationals
|W 17-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Patrick Corbin
|7/19/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Trevor Williams
|7/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Steven Matz
|7/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jack Flaherty
|7/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Miles Mikolas
|7/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Touki Toussaint
|7/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Michael Kopech
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.