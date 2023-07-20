At +10000, the Indianapolis Colts have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.

Colts games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Colts won just two games at home last season and two on the road.

When favored last season Indianapolis recorded just one victory (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts won just once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC as a whole.

Colts Impact Players

On the ground, Jonathan Taylor had four touchdowns and 861 yards (78.3 per game) last year.

In addition, Taylor had 28 receptions for 143 yards and zero touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago for the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Zaire Franklin had 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +6600 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

