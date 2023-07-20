On Thursday, Cody Bellinger (batting .459 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .311 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

In 73.4% of his games this season (47 of 64), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (32.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Bellinger has an RBI in 25 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 60.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.8%.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .299 AVG .325 .359 OBP .375 .520 SLG .535 16 XBH 11 6 HR 6 17 RBI 18 25/11 K/BB 22/11 6 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings