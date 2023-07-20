On Thursday, Christopher Morel (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 17 walks while batting .268.

Morel has gotten a hit in 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (24.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 27.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has an RBI in 23 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (57.4%), including six multi-run games (11.1%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .292 AVG .245 .327 OBP .325 .563 SLG .529 11 XBH 13 7 HR 8 24 RBI 16 33/6 K/BB 33/11 2 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings