Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Christopher Morel (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 17 walks while batting .268.
- Morel has gotten a hit in 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (24.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 27.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has an RBI in 23 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (57.4%), including six multi-run games (11.1%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.292
|AVG
|.245
|.327
|OBP
|.325
|.563
|SLG
|.529
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|16
|33/6
|K/BB
|33/11
|2
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
