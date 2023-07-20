The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .244.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 93 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of them.

He has gone deep in 12 games this season (12.9%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 36 games this season (38.7%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 40.9% of his games this year (38 of 93), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .248 AVG .239 .330 OBP .303 .473 SLG .378 19 XBH 18 9 HR 3 25 RBI 29 30/14 K/BB 48/14 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings