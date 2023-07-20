Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (batting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .357.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 12th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 125th in slugging.
- Benintendi will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 during his last games.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 79.1% of his 86 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.1% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 86 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has driven home a run in 22 games this season (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 44.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|46
|.315
|AVG
|.273
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.403
|SLG
|.358
|13
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|19
|28/16
|K/BB
|25/16
|5
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 7, the 34-year-old southpaw started the game and went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 33rd in WHIP (1.213), and 35th in K/9 (7.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
