The New York Mets (44-50) match up against the Chicago White Sox (40-56) a game after Francisco Alvarez homered twice in an 11-10 victory over the White Sox. The game starts at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Mets will look to Justin Verlander (3-5) versus the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (0-2).

White Sox vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (3-5, 3.72 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (0-2, 3.38 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

In six games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.38, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .190 against him.

Toussaint is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages four frames per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Mets will send Verlander (3-5) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 40-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 3.72, a 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.227.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

