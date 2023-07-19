Francisco Lindor and Luis Robert are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the Chicago White Sox meet at Citi Field on Wednesday (at 7:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Robert Stats

Robert has 98 hits with 24 doubles, 27 home runs, 21 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .275/.331/.570 slash line so far this season.

Robert will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 3 7 0 at Braves Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Braves Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 86 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 54 RBI.

He has a slash line of .244/.316/.422 on the season.

Vaughn heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Verlander Stats

Justin Verlander (3-5) will take the mound for the Mets, his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Verlander has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 5.0 2 3 3 6 6 at Padres Jul. 7 6.0 5 3 2 2 3 vs. Giants Jul. 1 7.0 5 1 0 6 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 26 5.0 5 0 0 5 2 at Astros Jun. 20 7.0 8 4 4 5 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 39 walks and 61 RBI (82 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .232/.317/.465 on the season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 65 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .205/.305/.479 slash line on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

