Justin Verlander gets the start for the New York Mets on Wednesday at Citi Field against Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 107 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 406 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.374 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Touki Toussaint (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, throwing 5 1/3 innings of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing three hits.

Toussaint has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his six chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Steven Matz 7/14/2023 Braves L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Charlie Morton 7/15/2023 Braves W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 7/16/2023 Braves W 8-1 Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets L 11-10 Away Lucas Giolito Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets - Away Touki Toussaint Justin Verlander 7/20/2023 Mets - Away Michael Kopech José Quintana 7/21/2023 Twins - Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs - Home Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks

