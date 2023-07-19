Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .240 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- In 39 of 72 games this season (54.2%) Mancini has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Mancini has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (31.9%), including seven multi-run games (9.7%).
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.272
|AVG
|.204
|.344
|OBP
|.263
|.395
|SLG
|.282
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|38/12
|K/BB
|34/8
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.00).
- The Nationals give up the third-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
