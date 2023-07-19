Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is batting .240 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

In 39 of 72 games this season (54.2%) Mancini has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Mancini has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (31.9%), including seven multi-run games (9.7%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .272 AVG .204 .344 OBP .263 .395 SLG .282 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 14 RBI 12 38/12 K/BB 34/8 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings