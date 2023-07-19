Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Royals on July 19, 2023
Player prop bet options for Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Detroit Tigers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Eduardo Rodríguez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Rodríguez Stats
- Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 14th start of the season.
- He has six quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- In 13 starts this season, Rodriguez has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 5
|4.0
|6
|5
|5
|7
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 28
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Royals
|May. 23
|5.0
|8
|4
|2
|9
|2
|vs. Pirates
|May. 17
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|5
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Eduardo Rodríguez's player props with BetMGM.
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 82 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .232/.310/.416 so far this year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|10
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has 79 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 14 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .226/.261/.329 on the season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|at Mariners
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Javier Báez or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has collected 97 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 27 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .253/.294/.452 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has put up 83 hits with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.
- He's slashing .258/.299/.444 so far this year.
- Perez has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .467 with a double.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|4-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Guardians
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.