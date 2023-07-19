The Detroit Tigers (42-52) and the Kansas City Royals (28-68) will square off on Wednesday, July 19 at Kauffman Stadium, with Eduardo Rodriguez pitching for the Tigers and Ryan Yarbrough taking the hill for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Tigers (-150). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Tigers and Royals matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Javier Báez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won seven, or 50%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Tigers have a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers went 2-2 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Royals have come away with 25 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won 16 of 57 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Tigers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Javier Báez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

