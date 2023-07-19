Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are fifth-worst in MLB action with 89 home runs.

Detroit's .367 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers' .229 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

Detroit has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (370 total runs).

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .299.

The Tigers strike out nine times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

Detroit's pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit's 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in MLB (1.249).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Rodriguez has registered six quality starts this year.

Rodriguez is trying to secure his 12th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Luis Castillo 7/15/2023 Mariners W 6-0 Away Michael Lorenzen George Kirby 7/16/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Away Reese Olson Bryce Miller 7/17/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Matt Manning Jordan Lyles 7/18/2023 Royals L 11-10 Away Tarik Skubal Daniel Lynch 7/19/2023 Royals - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Ryan Yarbrough 7/20/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Zack Greinke 7/21/2023 Padres - Home Reese Olson Seth Lugo 7/22/2023 Padres - Home Matt Manning Seth Lugo 7/23/2023 Padres - Home Tarik Skubal Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Ross Stripling

