Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, on July 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 82 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .416, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season.

In 57 of 92 games this year (62.0%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).

In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.0%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Torkelson has driven in a run in 34 games this year (37.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 40 of 92 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 48 .220 AVG .243 .312 OBP .308 .348 SLG .476 14 XBH 22 3 HR 11 17 RBI 34 48/20 K/BB 48/18 1 SB 1

