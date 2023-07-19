Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Patrick Wisdom -- with a slugging percentage of .652 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is hitting .200 with seven doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 26 walks.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 44.6% of his 65 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.4% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.5% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (27.7%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (15.4%).
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year (27 of 65), with two or more runs seven times (10.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|35
|.176
|AVG
|.219
|.290
|OBP
|.294
|.516
|SLG
|.474
|11
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|16
|34/15
|K/BB
|53/11
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.00).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Williams (5-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.