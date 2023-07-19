Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-6 with two RBI) against the Nationals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 88th and he is 127th in slugging.
- Hoerner has recorded a hit in 64 of 86 games this year (74.4%), including 28 multi-hit games (32.6%).
- In 5.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.9% of his games this year, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.296
|AVG
|.247
|.346
|OBP
|.297
|.408
|SLG
|.341
|12
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|1
|30
|RBI
|20
|24/11
|K/BB
|28/11
|12
|SB
|7
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.42 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .273 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.