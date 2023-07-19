Luis Robert -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 98 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .570.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Robert has gotten a hit in 63 of 93 games this year (67.7%), including 26 multi-hit games (28.0%).

He has gone deep in 26.9% of his games in 2023 (25 of 93), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.6% of his games this year, Robert has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (15.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .268 AVG .281 .324 OBP .337 .598 SLG .547 26 XBH 25 14 HR 13 26 RBI 30 47/10 K/BB 64/11 1 SB 8

Mets Pitching Rankings