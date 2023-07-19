The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .271 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

In 55.8% of his games this season (29 of 52), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has driven in a run in 15 games this season (28.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 18 of 52 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .333 AVG .213 .386 OBP .283 .531 SLG .517 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 9 RBI 19 19/7 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings