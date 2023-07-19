The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .248 with 65 walks and 38 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 98th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging.

Happ has gotten at least one hit in 59.8% of his games this year (55 of 92), with at least two hits 21 times (22.8%).

He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 92), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has driven in a run in 25 games this season (27.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 of 92 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .236 AVG .261 .358 OBP .392 .373 SLG .412 13 XBH 16 4 HR 4 26 RBI 16 52/30 K/BB 47/35 4 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings