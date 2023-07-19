The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .219 with four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Sheets has had a hit in 34 of 70 games this year (48.6%), including multiple hits six times (8.6%).

He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 70), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has had an RBI in 16 games this year (22.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (24.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .184 AVG .250 .263 OBP .324 .287 SLG .440 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 13 22/10 K/BB 16/10 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings