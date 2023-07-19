Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.091 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .202 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 47.1% of his games this year (33 of 70), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 4.3% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Haase has had an RBI in 13 games this season (18.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 games this year (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.241
|AVG
|.167
|.278
|OBP
|.219
|.361
|SLG
|.217
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|5
|34/6
|K/BB
|32/8
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.22).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Yarbrough (2-4) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.29, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
