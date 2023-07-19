The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.091 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .202 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 47.1% of his games this year (33 of 70), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 4.3% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Haase has had an RBI in 13 games this season (18.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 games this year (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .241 AVG .167 .278 OBP .219 .361 SLG .217 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 5 34/6 K/BB 32/8 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings