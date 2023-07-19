Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .264 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Jimenez has had a hit in 45 of 62 games this season (72.6%), including multiple hits 14 times (22.6%).
- He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has driven home a run in 28 games this season (45.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least one run 28 times this year (45.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.296
|AVG
|.231
|.326
|OBP
|.291
|.448
|SLG
|.470
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|27/6
|K/BB
|34/10
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.