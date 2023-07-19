Patrick Wisdom takes a two-game homer streak into the Chicago Cubs' (44-50) game against the Washington Nationals (38-57) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Wrigley Field.

The probable pitchers are Kyle Hendricks (3-4) for the Cubs and Trevor Williams (5-5) for the Nationals.

Cubs vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (3-4, 3.72 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.42 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (3-4) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Hendricks has made eight starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

Over 19 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.42 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .273 to his opponents.

Williams is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.

Williams will try to collect his 15th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Trevor Williams vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has the 19th-ranked slugging percentage (.401) and ranks 20th in home runs hit (104) in all of MLB. They have a collective .250 batting average, and are 17th in the league with 797 total hits and 10th in MLB play scoring 450 runs.

Head-to-head against the Cubs this season, Williams has pitched 5 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run on four hits, while striking out four.

