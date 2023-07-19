Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Washington Nationals matchup at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Hendricks Stats

Kyle Hendricks (3-4) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Hendricks has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 4.2 8 5 5 5 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 5.2 10 4 4 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 6.0 4 2 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 7.0 6 3 3 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 6.1 2 3 1 2 3

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 100 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 22 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a .273/.323/.377 slash line so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 18 3-for-6 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 1-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .308/.365/.523 so far this season.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 110 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.342/.488 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 16 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .260/.336/.480 on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

