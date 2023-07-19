When the Chicago Cubs (44-50) and Washington Nationals (38-57) square of at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, July 19, Kyle Hendricks will get the ball for the Cubs, while the Nationals will send Trevor Williams to the mound. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Nationals have +140 odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (3-4, 3.72 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.42 ERA)

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 25, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Cubs were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (39.5%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 22 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Ian Happ 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1000 - 3rd

