How to Watch the Cubs vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
The Chicago Cubs will send a hot-hitting Cody Bellinger to the plate against the Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads play on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Nationals Player Props
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 104 total home runs.
- Chicago's .401 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).
- Chicago is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (450 total).
- The Cubs rank ninth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 24th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Chicago's 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.271).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Hendricks is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year.
- Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this matchup.
- He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brayan Bello
|7/15/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|James Paxton
|7/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Kutter Crawford
|7/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/18/2023
|Nationals
|W 17-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Patrick Corbin
|7/19/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Trevor Williams
|7/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Steven Matz
|7/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jack Flaherty
|7/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Miles Mikolas
|7/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Touki Toussaint
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.