The Chicago Cubs will send a hot-hitting Cody Bellinger to the plate against the Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads play on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 104 total home runs.

Chicago's .401 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Cubs have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

Chicago is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (450 total).

The Cubs rank ninth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 24th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Chicago's 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.271).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Hendricks is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this matchup.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Brayan Bello 7/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-4 Home Marcus Stroman James Paxton 7/16/2023 Red Sox L 11-5 Home Justin Steele Kutter Crawford 7/17/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 7/18/2023 Nationals W 17-3 Home Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 7/19/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Hendricks Trevor Williams 7/20/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Drew Smyly Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint

