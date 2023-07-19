Alex Call and the Washington Nationals will try to take down Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs when the teams meet on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Nationals have +145 odds to upset.

Cubs vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -175 +145 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. Chicago's past seven contests have gone over the total, and the average total in that run was 8.9.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 55.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (25-20).

Chicago has gone 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cubs a 63.6% chance to win.

Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 50 times this season for a 50-42-2 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have collected a 5-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-25 21-25 19-25 25-25 27-38 17-12

