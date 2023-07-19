Cody Bellinger -- hitting .459 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .308 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 73.0% of his 63 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.7% of them.

He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 63), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has an RBI in 25 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 61.9% of his games this season (39 of 63), with two or more runs 12 times (19.0%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .293 AVG .325 .355 OBP .375 .512 SLG .535 15 XBH 11 6 HR 6 17 RBI 18 25/11 K/BB 22/11 6 SB 6

Nationals Pitching Rankings