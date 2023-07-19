Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christopher Morel -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .270 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks.
- Morel will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 during his last outings.
- In 64.2% of his 53 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 28.3% of his games this season, and 7% of his chances at the plate.
- Morel has had an RBI in 23 games this season (43.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (20.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (56.6%), including six multi-run games (11.3%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.298
|AVG
|.245
|.320
|OBP
|.325
|.574
|SLG
|.529
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|16
|32/4
|K/BB
|33/11
|2
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.00).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
