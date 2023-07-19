Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks while batting .244.
- Vaughn has had a hit in 64 of 93 games this season (68.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (20.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 93), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (38.7%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (12.9%).
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (40.9%), including three games with multiple runs (3.2%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.248
|AVG
|.239
|.330
|OBP
|.303
|.473
|SLG
|.378
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|29
|30/14
|K/BB
|48/14
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Verlander (3-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
