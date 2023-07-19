On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks while batting .244.

Vaughn has had a hit in 64 of 93 games this season (68.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (20.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 93), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (38.7%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (12.9%).

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (40.9%), including three games with multiple runs (3.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .248 AVG .239 .330 OBP .303 .473 SLG .378 19 XBH 18 9 HR 3 25 RBI 29 30/14 K/BB 48/14 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings