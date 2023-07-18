Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Zack Short -- .130 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the hill, on July 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .208.
- Short has gotten a hit in 20 of 50 games this year (40.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (8.0%).
- He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 50), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has had an RBI in 10 games this season (20.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 50 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|19
|.228
|AVG
|.174
|.279
|OBP
|.283
|.367
|SLG
|.283
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/6
|K/BB
|15/7
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Lynch (2-4) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, July 7, the lefty tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
