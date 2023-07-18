The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.120 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .248 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 38 of 76 games this season (50.0%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (21.1%).

He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 76), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games.

He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 39 .241 AVG .254 .305 OBP .318 .370 SLG .366 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 14 24/8 K/BB 36/12 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings