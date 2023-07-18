Player prop bet options for Francisco Lindor, Luis Robert and others are listed when the New York Mets host the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Robert Stats

Robert has 24 doubles, 27 home runs, 21 walks and 56 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .276/.332/.575 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 3 7 0 at Braves Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Braves Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has collected 85 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 53 runs.

He's slashing .244/.317/.425 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Jul. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Carlos Carrasco Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Carrasco Stats

Carlos Carrasco (3-3) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 12 starts this season.

Carrasco has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Carrasco Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jul. 6 8.0 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Giants Jun. 30 5.0 5 2 2 6 3 at Phillies Jun. 25 4.0 5 2 2 5 2 vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 3.0 5 6 5 4 3 at Pirates Jun. 11 4.2 6 2 2 1 3

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 38 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .232/.316/.464 so far this year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 65 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 34 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .207/.306/.484 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

