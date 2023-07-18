On Tuesday, July 18, Francisco Lindor's New York Mets (43-50) host Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (40-55) at Citi Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +105 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco - NYM (3-3, 5.16 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (6-5, 3.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the White Sox's game against the Mets but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the White Sox (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to defeat the Mets with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Andrew Vaughn get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 31 (53.4%) of those contests.

The Mets have a 25-25 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets went 4-1 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The White Sox have won in 20, or 35.1%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 14 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+225) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.