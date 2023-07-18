Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will see Lucas Giolito on the mound for the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 106 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 396 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 18th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 9.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.366 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Giolito (6-5) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Giolito has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 19 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Steven Matz 7/14/2023 Braves L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Charlie Morton 7/15/2023 Braves W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 7/16/2023 Braves W 8-1 Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets - Away Lucas Giolito Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets - Away Touki Toussaint Justin Verlander 7/20/2023 Mets - Away Michael Kopech José Quintana 7/21/2023 Twins - Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober

