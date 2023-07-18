Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .227 with nine doubles, a triple and 15 walks.
- Anderson has had a hit in 40 of 70 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (25.7%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 70 games this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 13 games this season (18.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (30.0%), including five multi-run games (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.208
|AVG
|.242
|.231
|OBP
|.289
|.248
|SLG
|.280
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|7
|27/4
|K/BB
|38/11
|2
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will send Carrasco (3-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday, July 7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.16, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.