After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .227 with nine doubles, a triple and 15 walks.

Anderson has had a hit in 40 of 70 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (25.7%).

He has not hit a home run in his 70 games this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in 13 games this season (18.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 21 games this year (30.0%), including five multi-run games (7.1%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .208 AVG .242 .231 OBP .289 .248 SLG .280 4 XBH 6 0 HR 0 7 RBI 7 27/4 K/BB 38/11 2 SB 7

