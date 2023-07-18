Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Royals on July 18, 2023
Player prop betting options for Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Skubal Stats
- Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Skubal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 9
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 4
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 79 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .227/.306/.394 so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 9
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 97 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He has a slash line of .257/.298/.458 so far this year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
