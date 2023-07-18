On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 79 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .394, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 56 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has driven in a run in 33 games this season (36.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year (39 of 91), with two or more runs six times (6.6%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .220 AVG .234 .312 OBP .300 .348 SLG .435 14 XBH 19 3 HR 9 17 RBI 29 48/20 K/BB 47/18 1 SB 1

