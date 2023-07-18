On Tuesday, Seby Zavala (.344 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .169 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

Zavala has gotten at least one hit in 34.7% of his games this year (17 of 49), with multiple hits five times (10.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Zavala has had an RBI in nine games this year (18.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .183 AVG .158 .231 OBP .207 .200 SLG .421 1 XBH 8 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 24/4 K/BB 33/4 1 SB 0

