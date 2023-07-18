Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .294 with a double, a triple, a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Daniel Lynch) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .295.
- In 74.1% of his 58 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (10.3%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this year (29.3%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.2%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (48.3%), including five multi-run games (8.6%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.355
|AVG
|.239
|.415
|OBP
|.321
|.523
|SLG
|.368
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|32/11
|K/BB
|39/13
|3
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Lynch gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, July 7, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
