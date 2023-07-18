Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 79 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 118th in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 54 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.
- Happ has driven home a run in 24 games this season (26.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|46
|.228
|AVG
|.261
|.349
|OBP
|.392
|.361
|SLG
|.412
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|16
|51/29
|K/BB
|47/35
|3
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin (6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday, July 9 against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.97), 67th in WHIP (1.546), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1) among pitchers who qualify.
